Marriage license
Jeffrey Paul Mackey, 54, and Robin Elaine Mackey, 50, both of Muskogee.
Small claims
NV Properties vs. Jeff Boelter, $700, Aug. 11
Initial appearances
ALVAREZ Jr., Alberto. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle; malicious injury to property - over $1,000; trespassing after being forbidden. Bond $20,000. Sounding docket Aug. 12.
GIBSON, Bryan Keith. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; carrying a firearm while under the influence. Bond same. Disposition docket Aug. 24.
LEADER, Micaila Shea. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket Aug. 24.
SHOEMAKE, Jessica Leigh-Anne. Possession of stolen vehicle. Bond $2,000. Sounding docket Aug. 12.
Acceleration
BENEFIELD, Dillon John. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; child endangerment — permitting abuse; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $2,500. Hearing Aug. 10.
DUI arrests
CARTER, Jarrian Patreko. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; possession of controlled substance; possession of paraphernalia; no valid driver's license. City arrest.
KNAPPER-REDO, Maleesa Michelle. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; driving left of center; operating motor vehicle without current license plate; operating motor vehicle without valid driver's license. City arrest.
Commented
