Marriage licenses
Zachary Scott Shields, 32, and Alexus Page Remmer, 22, both of Muskogee.
Robert Dale Back Jr., 57, and Jamie Lee Hall, 47, both of Oktaha.
Divorce decrees
Darcy Marie Miller vs. George Wade Miller, incompatibility.
Omar Brown vs. Lasonya Brown, incompatibility.
Litia Ashby vs. Daniel T.R. Ashby, incompatibility.
Valencia Morales vs. Erick Morales Borjas, incompatibility.
Civil suits
Scott O. Sapulpa vs. Oklahoma Sports Programming Network, LLC, et al., petition for judgment, excess of $75,000.
In re: Elisa Kalani Williams, petition for name change.
Initial appearance
SHEPARD, Aaron Dewitt aka SHEPARD, Aaron Deewitt aka SHEPARD, Aaron Deewit aka SHEPARD, Aaron. Trafficking in illegal drugs (methamphetamine). Bond $25,000. Sounding docket Aug. 12.
Revocation
COLLINS Amanda Jane aka BROWN, Amanda Jane aka COFFEY, Amanda Jane. Possession of credit card belonging to another (two counts); obtaining cash of merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses. Bond $1,000. Hearing Aug. 8.
Sentencing
ZARNKE, Kristine Ann. Plan/conspire/endeavor to perform act of violence. 10-years suspended. Fined $100.
