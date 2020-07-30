Muskogee County District Court 07.30.20

Divorce decree
Jeremy Miles Ivey vs. Georgina Loydette Ivey, incompatibility.
Civil suit
In re: David Wardell, application for title.
Small claims
Atlas Property Management vs.:
• Waylon B. Hanson, $609, Aug. 17.
• Stephen Morris, et al., $670, Aug. 17.
• John Shipp, et al., $670, Aug. 17.
Z&J Enterprises LLP vs. Brandon Corbett, et al., $450, Aug 12.
Revocation
CAMPBELL, Cody Ray. Possession of stolen vehicle, Bond $2,500, Aug. 6.
Dismissals
MOORE Jr., Darryl Wayne. Domestic abuse, assault and battery - second and subsequent offense. Best interest of justice.
RAINBOLT, Shane. Domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor. Mutual combat.
DUI arrests
BARTON, Earl. Driving under the influence of alcohol; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked; transporting open container — beer; failure to keep right. OHP arrest.
DRYWATER, Jessica. Driving with breath alcohol content of .08 or more, first offense. City arrest.
