Muskogee County District Court 07.30.20

Divorce decree

Jeremy Miles Ivey vs. Georgina Loydette Ivey, incompatibility.

Civil suit

In re: David Wardell, application for title.

Small claims

Atlas Property Management vs.:

• Waylon B. Hanson, $609, Aug. 17.

• Stephen Morris, et al., $670, Aug. 17.

• John Shipp, et al., $670, Aug. 17.

Z&J Enterprises LLP vs. Brandon Corbett, et al., $450, Aug 12.

Revocation

CAMPBELL, Cody Ray. Possession of stolen vehicle, Bond $2,500, Aug. 6.

Dismissals

MOORE Jr., Darryl Wayne. Domestic abuse, assault and battery - second and subsequent offense. Best interest of justice.

RAINBOLT, Shane. Domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor. Mutual combat.

DUI arrests

BARTON, Earl. Driving under the influence of alcohol; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked; transporting open container — beer; failure to keep right. OHP arrest.

DRYWATER, Jessica. Driving with breath alcohol content of .08 or more, first offense. City arrest.

