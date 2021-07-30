Small claims
Silver Leaf Apartments dba Green Development Companies vs. Christina Mae Mackey, et al., $1,500, Aug. 11.
Initial appearances
KILE, Christopher Wayne. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $2,000. Sounding docket Aug. 13.
KNAPPER, Maleesa Michelle aka KNAPPER-REDO, Maleesa Michelle aka REDO, Maleesa Michelle. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs; driving without a valid driver's license; driving left of center. Bond same. Disposition docket Aug. 31.
SIMPSON, Temicah Rena. Kidnapping. Bond $100,000. Sounding docket Aug. 13.
SHEARER, Elise Madison. Child endangerment by driving under the influence; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Sounding socket Aug. 13.
Revocation
DESHAZER, Travis Francis. Child abuse by injury (three counts). Bond $1,000. Hearing Aug. 6.
Sentencings
BOBBIT, Wesley Paul. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; speeding - posted zone. Two three-year suspended sentences. Fined $250.
DUI arrest
LEACH, Shane. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; possession of controlled substance; possession of paraphernalia; no valid driver's license. City arrest.
