Muskogee County District Court 07.31.20

Marriage licenses
Blake Wayne Nelson, 23, and Harlee Lyn McCullar, 22, both of Council Hill.
Donald Casey Jones, 65, and Sharon Elizabeth Jones, 62, both of Muskogee.
Larry Dean Gorton, 61, of Okmulgee, and Sandra Lucille Underwood, 65, of Talihina.
Katrina Lynn Bergmann, 38, and Amanda Ruth Francher, 33, both of Muskogee.
Cale Wayne Nelson, 25, and Renee Adean Greeves, 21, both of Sallisaw.
Civil suit
Cox Media Group, LLC, vs. Rebel Street Productions Ltd. dba Tulsa Hunting & Fishing Expo, petition for judgment, $17,410.
Initial appearances
JOHNSON, Cameron Malik. Shooting with intent to kill (two counts); possess firearms after conviction or during probation; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $250,000. Sounding docket Aug. 14.
LATIMER, LONNIE. Grand larceny; false declaration of ownership in pawn (two counts). Bond $2,000. Sounding docket Aug. 14.
MARTIN, Dorion Laroy. Shooting with intent to kill (two counts); possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $250,000. Sounding docket Aug. 14.
Dismissal
HOPKINS, Kevin Samuel. First-degree burglary. Request of complaining witness.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.