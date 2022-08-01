Marriage licenses
Karen Ann Raylynn Gwin, 18, and Carmen Delilah Hernandez, 18, both of Muskogee.
Kyley Dakota Girty, 28, of Webbers Falls, and Petra Martinez Tapia, 26, of Muskogee.
Divorce decree
Angel Jo French vs. William French Jr., incompatibility.
Protective order
Juana Moreno, et al. vs. Lazaro Rojas, et al., Aug. 23.
Civil suits
In re: Bessie Miller, lost title.
In re: Paul Hogan, lost title.
In re: Jeffrey L. Myers, lost title.
In re: Sam Azarian, lost title.
In re: Sarafin Tenoch Ramon, lost title.
In re: James May Jr., lost title.
In re: Keaton McClintock, lost title.
In re: Aikebaier Anzhaer, lost title.
Small claims
Firstar Bank vs.:
• Shelby Rose, $382.93, Sept. 30.
• Robin Lewis, $656.11, Sept. 30.
• Ami Sports, $1,061.34, Sept. 30.
KW Premier Properties, LLC vs. Chadly Krifa, $2,014.88, Aug. 17.
Initial appearances
AUBIN, Barbara Nichole aka ASHBY, Barbara aka AUBIN, Barbra Nichole. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Aug. 15.
BARNES, Michael Anthony. Child endangerment by driving under the influence; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; carrying a firearm while under the influence. Bond same. Sounding docket Aug. 22.
GIVENS, Isaiah aka GIVENS Jr., Junior Isaiah. Possession of forearm after delinquent adjudication (two counts); possession of controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine). Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Aug. 15.
MORTON, Gregory Lane. Second-degree burglary; possession of stolen vehicle; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Aug. 15.
ROBINETT, Michael Dwayne. Second-degree burglary; possession of stolen vehicle; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Aug. 18.
Acceleration
BRILLHART, Joel Don. Second degree burglary. Fined $500.
Dismissals
BARNES Jr., Curtis Edward. Actual physical control of vehicle under the influence; resisting an officer. Lack of jurisdiction.
CAMPBELL, Stephanie Louise. Assault with a dangerous weapon. Lack of jurisdiction.
FOSTER, Clarence Robert Christopher. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. No complaining witness.
SECREST, Dustin Don. Eluding/attempting to elude police officer; larceny of automobile; reckless driving. Best interest of justice.
SMITH, Corey Ray. Aggravate assault and battery. Lack of jurisdiction.
TOATHY-HARVEY, Tiana. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle; driving under the influence; leaving scene of accident damaged fixture. Lack of jurisdiction.
WHITE, Dalton Lee Eby. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. No complaining witness.
Revocations
ROBINETT, Michael Dwayne. Unauthorized use of a vehicle. Bond $2,000. Hearing Aug. 18.
SCOGGINS, Brent Jesse aka SCROGGINS, Brent. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $1,000. Hearing Aug. 18.
Sentencing
GRAY, Leandre. Obtaining welfare assistance by fraud; computer fraud. One 10-year sentence with all but first three years suspended, and one two-year concurrent suspended sentence.
DUI arrests
ADAMS, Tiffany Vernice. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked (four counts); failure to carry security verification (three counts); expired license plates. City arrest.
BUCHANAN, Kayla. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; transporting open container of beer; possess marijuana. City arrest.
CARLIS, Johnathan Paul. Driving under the influence of alcohol; reckless driving. OHP arrest.
CORDELL, Michael. Driving with breath alcohol level of .08 or more, first offense; reckless driving. City arrest.
COTHRUM, Christina Lynn. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; immediate notice of accident. City arrest.
DAVIS, Eldrick. Driving under the influence of alcohol; personal injury accident while driving under the influence, first offense; reckless driving; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked. City arrest.
McFARLAND, Brandon William. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
SMITH, Tony Stephen. Driving under the influence of alcohol; receive, possess or conceal stolen property; leaving scene of accident involving damage; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked; failure to carry security verification. County arrest.
WALKER, Otis Dakota. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. OHP arrest.
ZERBEL, Bryan Anthony. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. County arrest.
