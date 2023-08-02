Initial appearances
FLYNN, Ronnie Dewayne. Domestic abuse — assault and battery; assault and battery. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Aug. 7.
STATON, Kevin Neal aka STATON, Kevin. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance (marijuana); unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000. Disposition docket Aug. 17.
WILLIAMS, Andre Cordell. First-degree burglary; felony discharging firearm into dwelling. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket Aug. 15.
Dismissal
DIAZ, Efrain. Conspiracy to cultivation of controlled substance. Best interest of justice.
Revocation
HURLEY, Chad Wayne aka HURLEY, Chadd. Second-degree robbery. Bond $5,000. Hearing Aug. 10.
Sentencings
BOSS III, Thomas Franklin. Domestic assault and battery — second and subsequent. Five years suspended. Fined $500.
RIVERA, Kyrstain Jade. Third-degree arson. Seven years in prison. Fined $500.
TAYLOR, Ronald Lee. Falsely personate another to create liability; obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses; public intoxication. One three-year and one one-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $550.
DUI arrest
CHAMBERS, Dacota Bradley. Driving under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
