Initial appearances
CLARK, Jaidyn Laroy. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Aug. 14.
LIMPY, Frank Charles. Unauthorized use of vehicle; possession of controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine). Bond $7,000. Preliminary hearing Aug. 14.
Dismissal
SKILES, Nikolas James. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; feloniously pointing firearm. Lack of jurisdiction.
Revocation
MAXWELL, Gerald Lamont aka MAXWELL, Gerald Lamount. Eluding/attempting to elude police officer; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; contributing to delinquency of minors. Bond $2,000. Hearing Aug. 7.
Sentencings
CHASE, John Edward. Embezzlement of rental property. Five years suspended. Fined $250.
McJUNKINS II, Willie Freddy Varnell. Domestic assault and battery — second and subsequent. Three years suspended.
