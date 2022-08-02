Marriage licenses
Brandon Bruce Gover, 30, and Staci Beatrice Volgas, 27, both of South Hutchinson, Kansas.
Dakota Dalton Lashley, 27, and Billi Montana Calico, 26, both of Muskogee.
Divorce decree
Jordan Anthony Cochran vs. Meagan Elizabeth Cochran, incompatibility.
Protective orders
Michelle Johnson vs. David Lee Siedlik, Aug. 24.
Samantha Nicey Bear, et al. vs. Kenneth Loeffler, Aug. 23.
Civil suits
Vanderbilt Mortgage Finance Inc. vs. Jennifer Tuck aka Jennifer Kay Tuck, et al., foreclosure.
Discover Bank vs. Paula Freeman, petition for judgment, $9,891.95.
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs. James Wright, petition for judgment, $2,297.15.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, et al. vs. Kendra Field, petition for judgment, $3,235.77.
Megan Hall, et al. vs. Safe Auto Insurance Company, petition for judgment, $10,000.
Initial appearances
COTHRUM, Christina Lynn. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; failure to report personal injury accident. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Aug. 15.
DAVIS, Eldrick Terrell. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; Driving under the influence with breath alcohol content of .08 or more - personal injury accident; transporting open container of intoxicating beverage; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Aug. 15.
HOLLOWAY, Ronica Jean aka PICKENS, Ronica Jean. Intimidation of witness; second-degree burglary (two counts). Bond $40,000. Preliminary hearing Aug. 8.
JAY, Vicky Leanne aka BURKS, Vicky Leanne aka JAY, Vickey L. aka JAY, Vikicie Leann. Larceny of merchandise from retailer; possession of stolen copper. Bond same. Sounding docket Aug. 15.
KING, Mamoud Kim. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute. Bond $5,000
SIEDLIK, David Lee. Intimidation of witness; threaten to perform act of violence. Bond same. Sounding docket Aug. 15.
Revocation
HOLLOWAY, Ronica Jean aka PICKENS, Ronica Jean. Larceny of automobile; unauthorized use of a vehicle; falsely personate another to create liability. Bond $3,000. Hearing Aug. 8.
