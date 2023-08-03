Initial appearances

BRYAN, Alisha aka BALENTINE, Alisha. Obtaining food stamps by fraud. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Aug. 16.

COLE, Kieanna Ronay aka JORDAN, Kieanna Ronay aka MORGAN, Kieanna Ronay. Assault and/or battery on a medical care provider. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Aug. 14.

DREW, Donnie aka DREW, Donny Eugene. Second-degree burgalry (two counts). Bond $10,000. Preliminary hearing Aug. 14. 

REES, Jeffrey Danile aka GUZMAN, Guadalupe aka REES, 

Jeff Daniel aka REES, Jeffery aka ROMERO, Guadalupe. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; second-degree burglary. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket Aug. 16.

SCROGGINS, Aaron Lane. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond $7,500. Sounding docket Aug. 16.

WARNER, Dorcas Renee. Assault and battery on medical care provider. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Oct. 3.

Dismissal

DREW, Donny Eugene aka DREW, Donnie. Child abuse. Best interest of justice.

Revocation

DREW, Donnie aka DREW, Donny Eugene. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond $1,000. Hearing Aug. 14.

Sentencing

O'BRIEN, Patrick Deshawn. Trafficking in illegal drugs. 10-years in prison with balance suspended upon successful completion of drug offender work camp. Fined $5,000 with all but $500 suspended.

