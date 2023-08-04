Initial appearances
CHAMBERS, Dacota Bradley Allen aka CHAMBERS, Dakota aka JONES, Dacota Bradly Allen. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol — second and subsequent. Bond same. Preliminary hearing Aug. 17.
CHAVEZ, Alejandro Gonzalez. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Aug. 24.
Acceleration
CHAMBERS, Dacota Bradley Allen aka CHAMBERS, Dakota aka JONES, Dacota Bradly Allen. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Own recognizance. Hearing Aug. 17.
MOATS, Daniel Lee. Larceny of merchandise from retailer (four counts); obtaining cash or merchandise by false pretenses. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Aug. 17.
Dismissals
BROWN, Marlon. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Best interest of justice.
WILSON, Aaron O'Neal aka BOGAR, Aaron. Threaten to perform act of violence; assault and battery; disrupt/prevent/interrupt emergency telephone call. No complaining witness.
Revocation
MIESNER, Ronald. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond $1,500. Hearing Aug. 17.
Sentencings
BURKETT, Jimmy Mack. Failure to register. 10 years in prison.
McCARTNEY, Michael Wade. Domestic abuse — assault and battery; disrupt/prevent/interrupt emergency telephone call; threaten to perform act of violence; stalking in violation of court order. Two 10-year, two one-year and one six-month concurrent suspended sentences.
DUI arrest
GRANT, Eric W. Driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to keep right. OHP arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.