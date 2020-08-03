Muskogee County District Court 08.03.20

Wooden gavel

 Nastco

Small claims

Irma La-Verne Conaway vs. Dianna Conaway, et al., replevin, Sept. 14.

GMCF vs. Macy Hull, et al., $1,100, Aug. 17.

CK Restoration LLC vs. Brad Poole, $2,000, Sept. 9.

Initial appearances

KENDRICK, Joshua Levi. Unauthorized use of a vehicle. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Aug. 17.

MANN, Zayne Garrett. Assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond same. Sounding docket Aug. 17.

Revocations

BYRD, Sarah Beth aka BAYLOR, Sarah Beth. Domestic abuse - assault and battery; falsely personate another to create liability. Bond $2,000. Hearing Aug. 12.

DUNEHEW, Jerry D. Second-degree burglary. Bond $1,000. Hearing Aug. 11.

DUI arrests

CURTIS, Kayla Denise. Driving under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.

GEORGE, Simeon. Drive under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked; receive possess or conceal stolen property. City arrest.

HERNANDEZ, Willy. Aggravated driving under the influence; unsafe lane use; no valid drivers license. OHP arrest.

PARNELL, Danny Gene. Aggravated driving under the influence. City arrest.

WHITE, Renee. Drive under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; speeding. City arrest.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you