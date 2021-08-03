gavel

Marriage license

Elisha James LaForest, 22, and Mia Paredero, 24, both of Broken Arrow.

Civil suits

Credit Corp Solutions Inc. vs.:

• Randal Brison, petition for judgment, $1,702.

• Sandra Watson, petition for judgment, $5,982.

• Donald Talley Sr., petition for judgment, $1,083.

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Delsie Lewis, petition for judgment, $6,352.

ALLY Financial Inc., Barbara A. Westergaard, et al., petition for judgment, $6,812.

Small claims

Phyllis Duty vs. Cheryl Gorenflo, et al., $5,000, Aug. 16.

WCRM Management II LLC vs. Tammy Montgomery, $700, Aug. 18.

Fair Haven Manor vs. David Allen Spencer, forcible entry and detainer, Aug. 16.

Initial appearances

GOODWIN, Amie. Possession of contraband (weapons/explosives/drugs/intoxicating beverage/low-point beer/money) by an inmate. Bond $3,000. Sounding docket Aug. 17.

MONDOUX, Kayleigh Dawn. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Bond same. Disposition docket Aug. 31.

SEATON, Douglas. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; failure to pay taxes due to state; failure to carry insurance/security verification form; failure to keep to right. Bond $1,000. Sounding docket Aug. 17.

WISEMAN, Billy Joe. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond $5,000. Preliminary hearing Aug. 9.

Dismissal

GRAHAM, Nathan Kelly. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Lack of jurisdiction.

Revocation

WISEMAN, Billy Joe. Third-degree burglary (two counts); driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; malicious injury to property — under $1,000 (two counts). Bond $1,500. Hearing Aug. 9.

Sentencing

HARRINGTON, Adra Lee. Possession of stolen vehicle reduced to loiter in/injure/molest motor vehicle/joy ride — misdemeanor. One-year sentence in prison. Fined $500.

