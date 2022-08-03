Marriage license
Jayton Michah Salmans, 25, and Danielle Nicole Mount, 26, both of Fort Gibson.
Protective order
Jessika Ski Nicholle Lane vs. Trevor Dale McManus, Aug. 18.
Civil suits
In re: Carolyn Comrey on behalf of minor child, petition for name change.
State of Oklahoma, ex rel. vs. Cesar Nunez Perez, et al., notice of seizure and forfeiture, $19,049.26.
In re: Jason Thomas, lost title.
In re: Matthew Moore, lost title.
In re: Christopher Kukuk, lost title.
In re: Mike Woods, et al., lost title.
Small claims
Muskogee Federal Credit Union vs.:
• Tammy Slape, $1,048.75, Sept. 2.
• Annabella Magallon, $548,91, Sept. 2.
Bell Finance vs. Mike Morgan, $943, Aug. 26.
Diamond Finance vs. Michael Watkins, $373, Aug. 26.
Initial appearance
DICKINSON, Lewis Raymond. Possession of stolen vehicle; escape from felony arrest or detention. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Aug. 22.
DUI arrests
OWENS, Gregory. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; distribution of controlled substance, possess with intent; obstructing officer; trafficking in illegal drugs. City arrest.
SAMANIEGO, Alexander. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. OHP arrest.
