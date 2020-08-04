Muskogee County District Court 08.04.20

Marriage licenses
Zachery Hall, 25, and Monique Marie Stevenson, 25, both of Fort Gibson.
Anthony Joel Shamblin, 35, and Emily Ann Shamblin, 29, both of Porum.
Small claims
WCRM Management II, LLC vs. Billie Jo Friend, $337, Aug. 17.
APESDEMM Inc. vs. Chad Morgan, $676.53, Aug. 17.
Diamond Finance vs.:
• Felicia Smith, $316, Sept. 9.
• Toni Portis, $1,460, Sept. 9.
Bell Finance vs.:
• Rocky Ross, $1,545, Sept. 9.
• Douglas Roadruck, $460, Sept. 9.
• Aaron Rock, $2,166, Sept. 9.
• Amy Cook, $680, Sept. 9.
• Kelsey Wells, $1,162, Sept. 9.
• Heather Rubio, $1,107, Sept. 9.
• Stephen and Sheri Parsons, $642, Sept. 9.
Initial appearance
MAXWELL, Gerald Lamont. Shooting with intent to kill. Bond $250,000. Sounding docket Aug. 18.
