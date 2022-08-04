Gavel
Marriage license

Anthony Deshon Covington Jr., 23, and Haylee Nicole Wagnon, 21, both of Wagoner.

Shane Farris Scott, 38, and Morgan Ashley Ross, 31, both of Fort Gibson.

Divorce decree

Debra T. Tye vs. Cody P. Tye, incompatibility.

Small claims

Sandra McKown vs. Unknown persons at 521 W. Kalamazoo St., forcible entry and detainer, Aug. 17.

DUI arrest

MUSHCAMP, Luke Darwin. Driving under the influence of alcohol; possession of paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; transporting open container of beer. County arrest.

