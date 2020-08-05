Muskogee County District Court 08.05.20

Marriage licenses
David Aaron Resecker, 28, and Shauntay Bovadilla, 26, both of Muskogee.
Oscar David Salgado Lopez, 43, and Jennie Renee Sparrow, 42, both of Muskogee.
Ian Harlow Engelhardt, 23, of League City, Texas, and Stephanie Marie Garza, 25, of Coweta.
Civil suits
Alona Sue Brady vs. Faith Amery (Byrd) Clay, petition for judgment, excess of $10,000.
Lakota Starr Miller vs. Alexandria Nicole Story, petition for paternity.
Wesley Parrish, et al. vs. Echo Charie Poorman Smith, petition to establish paternity, custody, child support obligations and visitation.
Small claims
Ardmore Finance vs.:
• Kevin Jenkins, $212, Sept. 9.
• David Rhea, $365, Sept. 9.
• Darrell Robinson, $365, Sept. 9.
• Linda Dickey, $212, Sept. 9.
• David Brown, $212, Sept. 9.
• Clinton Thomas, $870, Sept. 9.
• Rebecca McBride, $518, Sept. 9.
• Lynn McBride, $1,010, Sept. 9.
Initial appearances
CURTIS, Kayla Denise. Actual physical control of vehicle under the influence. Bond $1,000. Disposition docket Aug. 18.
GEORGE, Simeon Bryce. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, second and subsequent offense; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Bond same. Sounding docket Aug. 18.
GLASS, Jackie Lee. Domestic abuse - assault and battery. Bond $2,500. Preliminary hearing Aug. 11.
HERNANDEZ, Willy. Aggravated driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; unsafe lane use; driving without a valid driver's license. Bond same. Disposition docket Aug. 18.
MAXWELL, Gerald Lamont aka MAXWELL, Gerald Lamount. Eluding/attempting to elude police officer; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; contributing to the delinquency of minors. Bond $250,000. Sounding docket Aug. 18.
McKINNEY Jr., Thomas Russell. Child abuse. Bond $10,000. Preliminary hearing Aug. 12.
WIXOM, Steven Eric. Robbery with a weapon. Bond $50,000. Preliminary hearing Aug. 11.
Revocations
McKINNEY Jr., Thomas Russell. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, second and subsequent offense; obstructing an officer. Bond $10,000. Hearing Aug. 12.
RODGERS, Nicholas Zachary aka RODGERS, Nickolas Z. aka ROGERS, Nickolas Z. Possession of controlled dangerous substance (two counts); unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $10,000. Hearing Aug. 13.
WIXOM, Steven Eric. Robbery with a weapon; assault while masked or disguised. Bond $1,000. Hearing Aug. 11.
Sentencings
ELDER Jr., Robert Wayne. Domestic abuse - assault and battery; protective order violation; possession controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine). Sentenced July 30. One four-year and two one-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $1,500.
JESTICE, Nathan A. Driving a motor vehicle under the influence; eluding/attempting to elude police officer; possession of controlled dangerous substance; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; speeding - posted zone. Sentenced July 20. One five-year and two one-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $1,500.
Dismissals
BARTON Jr., Kenneth Levelle. Sexual battery. Lack of jurisdiction.
BUMGARNER, Kevin Eddy. Third-degree burglary; malicious injury to property - over $1,000; petit larceny. Lack of jurisdiction.
CLOPTON, Jimmy David. Grand larceny. Lack of jurisdiction.
DAVIS, Raymond Edward. Second-degree burglary. Lack of jurisdiction.
DUNN Jr., David Neil. Shooting with intent to kill. Lack of jurisdiction.
GRIFFITH Jr. Russell Garius aka GRIFFITH, Rusty aka GRIFFITH Russell Garvis. First- or second-degree rape. Lack of jurisdiction.
HOOTEN, Jeremy Sanuel. First-degree robbery; assault, battery and/or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Lack of jurisdiction.
LUSK, Cody Lynn. Sexual battery. Lack of jurisdiction.
MORRIS, Jason Keith. Terrorism hoax; resisting an officer. Lack of jurisdiction.
NEEL, Justin. Domestic abuse - prior pattern of physical abuse. Lack of jurisdiction.
PACHECO, Anitra Jewell. Conjoint robbery. Lack of jurisdiction.
PIPPIN, Jackie Dale. Second-degree burglary. Prosecutorial discretion.
ROBINSON, Jarad Dene. Child neglect. Lack of jurisdiction.
SIMONS Jr., Arnold Ray. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked. Lack of jurisdiction.
UNDERWOOD, Keith Wyatt. Possession of stolen vehicle. Lack of jurisdiction.
WALKER, Amanda Lee. Obtaining cash by false pretense. Lack of jurisdiction.
ZAMUDIO, Jonathan. First-degree murder - deliberate intent. Lack of jurisdiction.
