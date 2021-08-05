Initial appearances
BARNETT, Gavin Ray. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; unsafe lane use. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket Aug. 19.
LEE, Cody Bryce. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; running a roadblock; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; failure to carry insurance/security verification form. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Aug. 19.
MORRISON, Sandra Kay. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket Sept. 7.
Acceleration
NORMAN Jr., Curtis Lee. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; leaving scene of accident unattended vehicle; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked; failure to maintain security. Bond $2,500. Hearing Aug. 11.
Dismissal
BROWN, Stacey Ladon aka BROWN, Stacy Ladon. First-degree burglary. Best interest of justice - defendant deceased.
DUI arrest
BROWN, Darrick Wayne. Driving under the influence of alcohol or any other intoxicating substance; possession of paraphernalia; child endangerment; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked; failure to use child restraint system under eight. City arrest.
Commented
