Marriage license
Jacob Edward Briggs, 30, and Kenna Shae Proudfoot, 20, both of Fort Gibson.
Civil suits
State of Oklahoma, ex rel., et al. vs. Bethany Johnson, seizure and forfeiture, $2,566.
Tinker Federal Credit Union vs. Loan E. Alberius, petition for judgment, $99,362.10.
Snap-On Credit, LLC vs. Michael Witham, petition for judgment, $21,146.21.
Small claims
Parklane Apartments, et al. vs. John Leopard, forcible entry and detainer, Aug. 19.
Action Loan vs.:
• Dana Lynn Pippin, $881.73, Sept. 2.
• Reagan LaDonna Thompson, $733.53, Sept. 2.
Lorraine Williams vs. Miracle Brand, LLC, $148.19, Sept. 2.
Red River Credit Corp. vs.:
• Daniel Gates, $815.41, Sept. 2.
• Darryl Cypert, $933.64, Sept. 2.
• Kristen Chuculate, $754.28, Sept. 2.
• Lisa Thompson, $1,659.08, Sept. 2.
• Amber Hernandez, $1,452.61, Sept. 2.
• Jacob Sanders, $1,503.75, Sept. 2.
• Reagan Thompson, $1,659.08, Sept. 2.
• Veronica Adams, $1,237.91, Sept. 2.
Initial appearances
ARMSTRONG Sr., Steven Arthur. Second-degree burglary; unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Aug. 18.
ARNETT, Jeramy Shelton aka ARNETT, Jeremy. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Bond same. Sounding docket Aug. 18.
BUCHANAN, Kayla Marie. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance (marijuana); transporting open container of intoxicating beverage. Bond same. Disposition docket Sept. 13.
CARTER, Michael Lee. Second-degree burglary; protective order violation. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Aug. 19.
CORDELL, Michael Leon. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond $1,500. Disposition docket Sept. 13.
HUTCHINSON, Heather. Second-degree burglary. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Aug. 18.
IVY Jr., Thomas Edward. Bringing contraband (weapons/explosives/drugs/intoxicating beverage/low-point beer/money) into jail/penal institution; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Held without bond. Preliminary hearing Aug. 15.
McFARLAND, Brandon William. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs (marijuana). Bond same. Disposition docket Sept. 13.
McMANUS, Trevor Dale. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (two counts); kidnapping; possession of firearm during commission of felony; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; domestic abuse - prior pattern of physical abuse. Held without bond. Sounding docket Aug. 19.
MUSCHAMP, Luke Darwin. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs; possession of controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; transporting open container of intoxicating beverage. Bond same. Disposition docket Sept. 13.
ROSE, Edward Paul aka ROSS, Edward aka ROADS, Edward aka ROBLES, Edward aka ROSE Jr., Edward aka ROSE, Eddie aka BOWARD, Paul R. aka RHODES, Edward. Larceny of merchandise from retailer; possession of stolen copper. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket Aug. 18.
SHELTON, Dallas N. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; obstructing officer. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket Aug. 18.
SIMS, Shaynna Lauren. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $25,000. Sounding Aug. 18.
SMITH, Kera Donell. Grand larceny in house of vessel; possession of firearm while on probation. Bond $5,000. Preliminary hearing Aug. 15.
ZERBEL, Bryan Anthony. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond $1,000. Disposition docket Sept. 13.
Acceleration
SMITH, Kera Donell. Feloniously pointing firearm; child endangerment while driving under the influence; carrying firearm while under the influence. Bond $1,000. Hearing Aug. 15.
Revocation
IVY Jr., Thomas Edward. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Held without bond. Hearing Aug. 15.
DUI arrest
HOUSTON, Angela Jean. Driving under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
JENKINS, Troy. Driving under the influence of alcohol. County arrest.
SMITH, Preston. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; possession of marijuana; possession of paraphernalia. City arrest.
