Muskogee County District Court 08.06.20

Marriage licenses
Robert Hanks Barron, 70, of Muskogee, and Debra Ann Shull, 62, of Dewey.
Hunter Alan Cavanaugh, 18, and Alexandra Renee Ewing, 19, both of Bixby.
Sabas Garcia Badillo, 33, and Alejandra Hernandez, 23, both of Muskogee.
Initial appearances
COTTRELL, Aspen McKinzie. Eluding/attempting to elude police officer; obstructing officer. Bond same. Sounding docket Aug. 20.
SHANK, Larry Alexander aka SHANK, Alex. Eluding/attempting to elude police officer; resisting an officer. Held without bond. Preliminary hearing Aug. 12.
Dismissals
VANNORTWICK, Kyle Joseph. First-degree murder. Lack of jurisdiction.
YANDELL, Joel Cecil. Trafficking in illegal drugs. Defendant is deceased.
DUI arrests
SIMPSON, Patrick Dale. Driving under the influence; actual physical control; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked; intersection violation -stop or yield; driving under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
