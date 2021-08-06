Marriage license
Christopher Lee Mann, 29, and Carrie Renee Stoddard, 29, both of Muskogee.
Small claims
Action Loan vs. Dovie Renee Bayless, $466, Sept. 8.
Bell Finance vs.:
• Randi Collins, $323, Sept. 8.
• Ericka Smith, $539, Sept. 8.
• Makayla Townsend, $767, Sept. 8.
Diamond Finance vs.:
• Nieshail Allen, $403, Sept. 8.
• Dyrrius Dan, $1,433, Sept. 8.
• Felicia Smith, $581, Sept. 8.
• Hunter Vanatta, $1,142, Sept. 8.
Wesley Hurst vs. Lalethia Hill, $1,200, Aug. 20.
Initial appearance
BROWN Jr., Darrick Wayne aka BROWN, Derick Wayne. Child endangerment while driving under the influence; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Bond $25,000. Preliminary hearing Aug. 16.
Acceleration
BROWN Jr., Darrick Wayne. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; malicious injury to property - under $1,000; unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000. Hearing Aug. 16.
Dismissals
KROEKER, Andre David Leon. Contributing to delinquency of minor. Lack of jurisdiction.
LAYMON, Blake Austin. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle. No complaining witness.
LAYMON, Blake Austin. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Lack of jurisdiction.
MILLIGAN, Rodney Allen. Trafficking in illegal drugs; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Lack of jurisdiction.
WRIGHT, Colton Lee. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Complaining witness failed to appear.
WRIGHT, Nathan Joe. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Complaining witness failed to appear.
Revocation
DELGADO, Rafael Armando. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute (two counts); possess of firearm during commission of felony; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; tampering with security camera or system; acquire proceeds from drug activity; possession of controlled dangerous substance (two counts); unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; transporting open bottle or container of beer. Bond $3,000. Hearing Aug. 13.
DUI arrests
EDWARDS Jr., Monie Joe. Driving under the influence of alcohol; possession of controlled substance. City arrest.
KELLEY, James. Driving under the influence of alcohol; violation of Oklahoma vehicle license and registration act. City arrest.
