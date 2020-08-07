Marriage licenses
Barion Desmond Grayson, 44, and Latonda Marie Allen, 44, both of Muskogee.
Dillon Kirk Swaim, 27, and Amelia Brooke Tinnin, 27, both of Muskogee.
Civil suits
Autovest, L.L.C., vs:
• Nicholas J. Jameson, petition for judgment, $5,565.
• Pia E. Carney, et al., petition for judgment, $3,478.
Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Heather Dixon, petition for judgment, $6,882.
Second Round Sub, LLC vs.:
• Wendy C. Gordon, petition for judgment, $2,385.
• Victor D Nunez, petition for judgment, $1,751.
Conn Appliances Inc., dba Conn’s vs.:
• Misty Pendley, petition for judgment, $1,545.
• Ciara J. Lewis, petition for judgment, $1,636.
Small claims
Master Finance vs.:
• Amy Frazier, $292, Sept. 11.
• Dennis Lester, $491, Sept. 11.
• Adrena Baker, $315, Sept. 11.
• Krystle Richey, $212, Sept. 11.
• Danny Webster, $304, Sept. 11.
• Kara Webster, $455, Sept. 11.
Initial appearance
BYRD Jr., Tommy Lynn. Second-degree burglary. Bond $5,000. Preliminary hearing Aug. 14.
Acceleration
BYRD Jr., Tommy Lynn. Second-degree burglary; Unauthorized use of credit card; trespassing after being forbidden; knowingly concealing stolen property. Bond $2,000. Hearing Aug. 14.
Sentencing
ANDERSON, Robert Lynn. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; prevent emergency telephone call; first-degree burglary, protective order violation; second-degree burglary. Two 10-year, one seven-year and two one-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $4,000.
DUI arrests
CASTRO, Jessica Amanda. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked. County arrest.
HARPER III, Charles Ralph. Driving under the influence of alcohol; speeding. OHP arrest.
JONES, Gary Kevin. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; failure to stop at stop sign. City arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.