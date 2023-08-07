Initial appearances
PATTON, Timothy Steven. Larceny or automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle. Bond $3,000. Preliminary hearing Aug. 17.
TINSLEY, Jesse J. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Aug. 18.
Revocations
KELPSAS, Robert Dean aka KELPAS, Robert Dean. Eluding/attempting to elude police officer; leaving scene of accident involving damage; driving a motor while under the influence of alcohol; failure to carry insurance/security verification form; failure to wear seta belt. Bond $1,000. Hearing Aug. 17.
PATTON, Timothy Steven. Trafficking in illegal drugs (methamphetamine); second-degree burglary; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Held without bond. Hearing Aug. 17.
DUI arrests
EMBERSON Jr., Bobby Joe. Operate (driving under the influence or actual physical control) under the influence of alcohol. Fort Gibson arrest.
FOX, Dalton Wade. Operate (driving under the influence or actual physical control) under the influence of alcohol. County arrest.
PATTERSON, Cory Wayne. Driving under the influence; failure to wear seat belt; failure to stay in single lane of traffic; display driver's license that is suspended, revoked or canceled; failure to comply with compulsory insurance law; transport open container of alcohol. OHP arrest.
