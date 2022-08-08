Marriage license
Ryan Clay Hester, 38, and Danielle Marie Landis, 34, both of Muskogee.
Protective orders
Guadalupe Torrez vs. Ahmad Miller, Aug. 31.
Skylar D. Collins, et al. vs. Charles Chad Cranford, Aug. 30.
Civil suits
Dr. Anibal Avila, et al. vs. Michael A. Webber, et al., foreclosure.
State of Oklahoma, ex. rel., et al. vs. Chad and Tanisha Guinn, order to appear at hearing on assets.
Progressive Car Finance vs.:
• Braenna A. Alnett, et al., petition for judgment, $5,617.42.
• Destiny Draper, petition for judgment, $7,359.23.
• Latosha Jo Locust, et al., petition for judgment, $7,376.91.
Wintrust Mortgage vs. Jason Edgin, et al., foreclosure.
Don Neumeyer vs. Jacoby Dean McIntosh Gouldsby, petition for judgment, unspecified amount.
Small claims
Atlas Property Management vs. Vicky Campbell, et al., forcible entry and detainer, Aug. 24.
Armstrong Bank vs.:
• Gregory Houston Jr., dba Smileys Fish and Chicken, $808.99, Sept. 7.
• Timothy Ellis Metcalf, et al., $810.27, Sept. 7.
• Paula Gonzalez Zamudio, $542.89, Sept. 7.
• Ronald Allen Lee, $561.42, Sept. 7.
• Christine D. Lovell, $567.44, Sept. 7.
• Kenneth W. Hicks, $1,091.41, Sept. 7.
• Carl Sean Woods, $511, Sept. 7.
• Jackson L. Matthews, $4,230.24, Sept. 7.
• Kaylynn Marie Coleman, $524.59, Sept. 7.
• Jabriel Farrakhan Reed, $2,217.78, Sept. 7.
Mike Nicholson vs. Tereasa Mallonee, $4,500, Aug. 22.
Sean Michael Turay vs. John B. Leopard Jr., $4,500, Aug. 19.
Action Loan vs. Courtney Jeanne Whittle, $1,646.40, Sept. 2.
Mid-Continent Construction vs.:
• Ashley Martin, et al., $925, Aug. 24.
• Andrew Cottrill, et al., $1,700, Aug. 24.
• Brittany Gray, et al., $775, Aug. 24.
• Alexandria Guess, et al., $849.43, Aug. 24.
• Chamos Clark, et al., $650, Aug. 24.
• Kimberlie Parks, et al., $850, Aug. 24.
Initial appearances
JENKINS, Troy Richard Lee. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond $1,500. Sounding docket Aug. 22.
KNAPPER, Corey Laron. Shooting with intent to kill. Bond $100,000. Sounding docket Aug. 29.
SMITH, Preston Ray. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; possession of controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond same. Disposition docket Sept. 6.
DUI arrests
ESCOBAR, David Antonio. Drive under the influence of alcohol; failure to keep right; failure to maintain security. County arrest.
FISHER, Anthony Deon. Driving under the influence; child endangerment. OHP arrest.
LOPEZ, Armando. Drive under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; transporting open container of beer; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked. Haskell police arrest.
PERRY, Brae Everett. Drive under the influence of any Schedule I chemical or controlled substance. City arrest.
REED, Terrance Duane. Driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked; drive under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
