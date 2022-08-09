Gavel
Marriage license

Brick Stone Canfield, 31, and Megan Elizabeth Riffe, 35, both of Haskell.

Protective order

Judith F. Scott, et al. vs. Valerie A. Faulks, Aug. 30.

Civil suits

Discover Bank vs.:

• Stephanie L. Mosteller, petition for judgment, $7,210.48.

• Melba L. Haysler, petition for judgment, $5,973.96.

Gary Johnston, et al. vs. Kum & Go, et al., petition for judgment, excess of $75,000.

Small claims

Jamie Isbell vs. Nicholas Wright, et al., forcible entry and detainer, Aug. 22.

Initial appearances

PAYTON, Ritchie Bryan. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Aug. 23.

PROCTOR, Austin La Ridge. First-degree burglary. Bond $100,000. Sounding docket Aug. 23.

Dismissal

MURPHY, Christopher Lee. Trafficking in illegal drugs. Lack of jurisdiction.

Revocation

PEREZ, Raymond. Kidnapping; shooting with intent to kill. Bond same. Hearing Aug. 15.

Sentencing

GRAYSON, Corey Wayne. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Sentenced Aug. 8. 20 years in prison with all but the first 12 months suspended. Fined $500.

DUI arrests

EDWARDS, Jeriel. Drive under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.

ROUSE, Jesse Hudson. Drive under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. Fort Gibson arrest.

