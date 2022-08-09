Marriage license
Brick Stone Canfield, 31, and Megan Elizabeth Riffe, 35, both of Haskell.
Protective order
Judith F. Scott, et al. vs. Valerie A. Faulks, Aug. 30.
Civil suits
Discover Bank vs.:
• Stephanie L. Mosteller, petition for judgment, $7,210.48.
• Melba L. Haysler, petition for judgment, $5,973.96.
Gary Johnston, et al. vs. Kum & Go, et al., petition for judgment, excess of $75,000.
Small claims
Jamie Isbell vs. Nicholas Wright, et al., forcible entry and detainer, Aug. 22.
Initial appearances
PAYTON, Ritchie Bryan. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Aug. 23.
PROCTOR, Austin La Ridge. First-degree burglary. Bond $100,000. Sounding docket Aug. 23.
Dismissal
MURPHY, Christopher Lee. Trafficking in illegal drugs. Lack of jurisdiction.
Revocation
PEREZ, Raymond. Kidnapping; shooting with intent to kill. Bond same. Hearing Aug. 15.
Sentencing
GRAYSON, Corey Wayne. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Sentenced Aug. 8. 20 years in prison with all but the first 12 months suspended. Fined $500.
DUI arrests
EDWARDS, Jeriel. Drive under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
ROUSE, Jesse Hudson. Drive under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. Fort Gibson arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.