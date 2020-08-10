Muskogee County District Court 08.10.20

Marriage licenses
Austin Dean Alden, 19, and Sierra Jade Cox, 19, both of Webbers Falls.
Andrew William Bell, 28, of Salina, Kansas, and Abigail Grace Unruh, 25, of Henryetta.
Small claims
Atlas Property Management vs.:
• Frances R. Taylor, $548, Aug. 31.
• Brooke T. Martin, $583, Aug. 31.
• Kapeton Cooper, et al., $615, Aug. 31.
• Ryan Crutchfield, $554, Aug. 31.
• Jamie House, $527, Aug. 31.
• Mahalia Logan, $814, Aug. 31.
• Tommy Lyons, $468, Aug. 31.
Kendra Fears vs. Brandy Everett, $1,800, Aug. 24.
KSI Propertys LLC vs. Spring Olive, $2,200, Aug. 24.
Sentencings
CLYDE, Monica Ann. Harboring a fugitive from justice. Sentenced Aug. 10. Seven years suspended. Fined $1,000.
DUI arrests
BARNETT, Gavin Ray. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
JONES, Gary Kevin. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; failure to stop at stop sign. City arrest.
LARSEN, Scott. Driving under the influence of alcohol or any other intoxicating substance; expired license plate; failure to carry security verification. City arrest.
SHANKS, Robert Darren. Operating vehicle under the influence of alcohol; transport open container of intoxicating beverage or beer; operating motor vehicle with defective/improper equipment. County arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.