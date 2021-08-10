Muskogee County District Court 08.10.21

Civil suit
Discover Bank vs. Lisa M. Marder, petition for judgment, $4,946.
Small claims
BC Properties OK LLC vs.:
• Kaneisha Handridge, $550, Aug. 25.
• Baylee Williams, $495, Aug. 25.
• Kendra Oliver, $550, Aug. 25.
• Tyler Fuller, $1,265, Aug. 25.
• Elijan Hughes, et al., $600, Aug. 25.
Lee Home Solution LLC vs. Melissa Beard, et al., $900, Aug. 25.
Mid Continent Construction, LLP vs:
• Terry Fletcher, et al., $575, Aug. 25.
• Ralph Groves Jr., et al., $750, Aug. 25.
• Ralph Henley, et al., $750, Aug. 25.
• Dustin Aaron Asbill, et al., $800, Aug. 25.
• Austin Yates, et al., $850, Aug. 25.
• Lashonda Whitefield, et al., $500, Aug. 25.
Daniel A. Kish vs. Johnny Spencer, et al., $750, Aug. 23.
Initial appearance
ENGLAND, Logan Coy. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; carrying a firearm while under the influence. Bond $1,500. Disposition docket Sept. 7.
GRAYSON, Carlton. First-degree burglary. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket Aug. 24.
GREEN, Michael Ray. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Bond same. Disposition docket Sept. 7.
JENNETT, Brian Kyle. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Held without bond. Sounding docket Aug. 31.
PALACIOS, Juan. Actual physical control of vehicle under the influence. Bond same. Sounding docket Sept. 7.
WARD, Jacob Aaron. Unlawful possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possess firearm during commission of felony; committing felony with firearm with defaced ID number; reckless driving. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Aug. 24.
WEEDEN, Tyler Ray aka BECKHAM, Tyler. Shooting with intent to kill. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket Aug. 24.
Protective order
Jonathan Kyle Mullins vs. Courtney LeAnn Mullins, Sept. 2.
Sentencing
WRIGHT, Colton Lee. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Seven-year suspended sentence. Fined $1,000.
