Muskogee County District Court 08.11.20

Marriage license
Chance Jackson Buhl, 22, and Paige Annette Roden, 22, both of Fort Gibson.
Civil suits
LVNV Funding LLC vs. James A. Kinser, petition for judgment, $11,825.02.
Midfirst Bank vs. Rickie C. Tash, et al., foreclosure.
Credit Acceptance Corporation vs.:
• Kenneth Dunaway, petition for judgment, $4,506.37.
• Jerome Klein, petition for judgment, $5,926.18.
• Eelycia Onebear, petition for judgment, $8,430.01.
• Denise Crakaal, petition for judgment, $3,450.22.
• Brennon Stickel, et al., petition for judgment, $13,071.42.
• Amy Wright, et al., petition for judgment, $10,166.79.
Small claims
Hector Castellanos vs. Carlos Orosco, replevin, Sept. 2.
Alicia Knite vs. Katie Hoose, $400, Sept. 11.
Eric Rodgers vs. Dustin Martin, et al., $1,650, Aug. 24.
Action Loan vs. Carlos D. Davis, $413.80, Sept. 11.
Commerce Finance vs.:
• Starla Devon Phillips, $572, Sept. 16.
• Tyler Payne Riggs, $513, Sept. 16.
• Ericka Lynne Smith, $1,151, Sept. 16.
• Codey John Mason, $513, Sept. 16.
• Bobby Kevin Igert, $787, Sept. 16.
• Michael Anthony Gonzales, $862, Sept. 16.
• Logan Dale Brown, $520, Sept. 16.
Initial appearances
BARNETT, Gavin Ray. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Sounding docket Aug. 27.
DEETER, Rachel Cheyenne. Possession of contraband by an inmate. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Aug. 27.
DISNEY, Jeffrey Ray. Domestic abuse - assault and battery; disrupt/prevent/interrupt emergency telephone call. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Aug. 27.
FORD, Martha June. Bail jumping (personal recognizance bond). Held without bond. Sounding docket Aug. 27.
HOLLOWAY, Ronica Jean aka PICKENS, Ronica Jean. Falsely personate another to create liability; unauthorized use of a vehicle. Bond $10,000. Preliminary hearing Aug. 19.
LIVINGSTON, Cody Dean. Possession of stolen vehicle; second-degree burglary (four counts); possession of firearm after former felony conviction; malicious injury to property; resisting an officer; knowingly concealing stolen property. Held without bond. Preliminary hearing Aug. 19.
LIVINGSTON, Jacquelyn Marie aka WOOD, Jacquelyn Marie aka ELLER, Jacquelyn aka HIGGINS, Jacquelyn Marie. Possession of stolen vehicle; second-degree burglary (two counts); possession of firearm after former felony conviction (two counts); malicious injury to property - over $1,000. Held without bond. Preliminary hearing Aug. 19.
MAYES, Ciandra Trilijah. Second-degree burglary; malicious injury to property - under $1,000. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Aug. 27.
MOSES, Crystal Dawn. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; threaten to perform act of violence. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Aug. 27.
ROSS, Braylin Laquan. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic assault and battery in presence of minor. Bond same. Sounding docket Aug. 27.
STEWART Jr., Jerry Jordan. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possession of sawed-off shotgun/rifle; domestic abuse - assault and battery (two counts); resisting an officer. Bond $10,000. Preliminary hearing Aug. 17.
Revocations
HOLLOWAY, Ronica Jean aka PICKENS, Ronica Jean. Larceny of automobile. Bond $1,500. Hearing Aug. 19.
LIVINGSTON, Cody Dean. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possession of controlled dangerous substance (two counts); actual physical control of vehicle, second and subsequent offense; obstructing an officer; unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; unauthorized use of a vehicle; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts); larceny of automobile; second-degree burglary (two counts); grand larceny (two counts). Held without bond. Preliminary hearing Aug. 19.
LIVINGSTON, Jacquelyn Marie aka WOOD, Jacquelyn Marie aka ELLER, Jacquelyn aka HIGGINS, Jacquelyn Marie. Possess/furnish precursor substance; possession of controlled dangerous substance; larceny of merchandise from a retailer. Held without bond. Hearing Aug. 19.
STEWART Jr., Jerry Jordan. Assault and/or battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $2,500. Hearing Aug. 17.
Dismissals
BARTON, Earl James. Driving under the influence, second and subsequent offense; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage; unsafe lane use. Defendant is deceased.
SIMPSON, Jordan Lay. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic abuse - assault and battery. Complaining witness failed to appear.
