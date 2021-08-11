Marriage licenses
Christopher Lee Mann, 29, and Carrie Renee Stoddard, 29, both of Muskogee.
Brandon Michael Fritz, 28, and Kelsey Nicole Cheatham, 27, both of Checotah.
Civil suit
Discover Bank vs. Sandra S. McClintock, petition for judgment, $18,277.
Small claims
Western Finance Associates vs.:
• Cheyenne Chantel Fletcher, $506, Sept. 17.
• Henry Hall, $1,778, Sept 17.
• Brooke James, $2,402, Sept. 17.
Stanley's vs.:
• Jamie Troxell, $1,449, Sept. 1.
• James Hannah, $1,689, Sept. 1.
• Bryant James, $1,449, Sept. 1.
Initial appearances
LADAY, Byron Ollie aka OLLIE, Byron Laday. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic assault and battery in presence of minor. Bond $3,000. Sounding docket Aug. 25.
REECE, Deondre Jamal. Trafficking in illegal drugs; possess firearm during commission of felony; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of stolen vehicle. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket Aug. 25.
TILLMAN, Jay A. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond same. Sounding docket Aug. 25.
Acceleration
CASTOR Jr., Ronald D. Possession of controlled dangerous substance (two counts); unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,500. Hearing Aug. 20.
