Marriage licenses
Darryl Wayne Graham, 72, and Suzanne Lynn Grose, 50, both of Muskogee.
Michael Isiah Tramell, 31, and Tabyatha Nycole Thornburg, 27, both of Warner.
Protective orders
Mandy Lea Johnson vs. Josh Burrows, Sept. 1.
Janet Lee Thornhill vs. Raymond Warren Thornhill, Aug. 31.
Lindsay Lurae Engel vs. Jackie Denton Lane Jr., Sept. 1.
Civil suits
In re: Oscar Augusto Vilchez Lagos, lost title.
In re: Robert Heilig, lost titles.
In re: Steven Snelson, lost title.
In re: Cherl Downen, lost title.
In re: Starr Stanley, lost title.
U.S. Bank Trust National Association, et al. vs. George Michael Pugh, et al., foreclosure.
In re: Phoenix Jahiem Townsend, petition for name change.
Small claims
AM Collins Properties LLC, et al. vs. Delvetta Josey, $2,230. Aug. 26.
Initial appearances
CHICA-ESCOBAR, David Antonio aka CHICAS, David Antonio aka ESCOBAR, David Antonio aka CHICA, David. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; unsafe lane use. Bond $5,000. Preliminary hearing Aug. 22.
EDWARDS, Jeriel aka EDWARDS, Jerell. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; resisting an officer. Held without bond. Sounding docket Aug. 24.
GATZEN Devin. First-degree burglary; domestic abuse - assault and battery; malicious injury to property - under $1,000. Bond $1,000. Sounding docket Aug. 25.
HOUSTON, Angela Jean aka HOUSTON, Angie. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond same. Disposition docket Sept. 20.
REED, Terrence Duane. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; failure to carry insurance/security verification form; speeding. Bond $5,000. Disposition docket Aug. 22.
Dismissal
GIVENS Jr., Isaiah Henry. Possession of firearm after delinquent adjudication (two counts); possession of controlled dangerous substance. Lack of jurisdiction.
Revocations
CHICA-ESCOBAR, David Antonio aka CHICAS, David Antonio aka ESCOBAR, David Antonio aka CHICA, David. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol (two counts); failure to carry insurance/security verification form; speeding - posted zone. Bond $2,000. Hearing Aug. 22.
REED, Terrence Duane. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle; assault and battery; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs; leaving scene of accident involving damaged; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; failure to carry insurance/security verification form. Bond $2,000. Hearing Aug. 22.
DUI arrest
SCHESNY, Robert Wayne. Driving under the influence, second offense; unauthorized use of a vehicle; possession of marijuana; possession of burglar implements; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked; unsafe lane use. Haskell arrest.
