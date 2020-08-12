Muskogee County District Court 08.12.20

Wooden gavel

 Nastco

Marriage license

Jacob Conway Capps, 28, and Katy Faith Arthur, 25, both of Muskogee.

Civil suits

Christopher Berry, et al. vs. Linton Gorman, et al., petition for judgment, excess of $10,000.

In re: Kenneth Earl Payne, vehicle title.

Small claims

Melissa Foutch vs. Aaron Cody Standifer, $1,840, Aug. 24.

Ray Welch vs. Dillon Benefield, $1,000, Aug. 24.

Jim Hunt, et al. vs. Sebrina Davis, $495, Aug. 24.

Initial appearance

HOLLOWAY, Matthew Virgil. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Aug. 27.

Dismissals

EDWARDS, Colton. First-degree burglary; conspiracy; shooting with intent to kill; possess firearm during commission of a felony. Lack of jurisdiction.

JONES, Phillip Lemont aka WARREN, Phillip. First-degree burglary; conspiracy; possess firearm during commission of a felony. Lack of jurisdiction.

KEY, Jakeyvious Dune Lee. First-degree burglary; conspiracy. Lack of jurisdiction.

TERRONEZ, Jobe Anthony. First-degree burglary; conspiracy; possess firearm during commission of a felony. Lack of jurisdiction.

WILLIAMS, Jaysea. First-degree burglary; conspiracy. Lack of jurisdiction.

Revocation

FORD, Martha June. Falsely personate another to create liability; possession of controlled dangerous substance (four counts); unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts); conspiracy; transporting loaded firearm in motor vehicle. Held without bond. Hearing Aug. 24.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you