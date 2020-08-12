Muskogee County District Court 08.12.20

Marriage license
Jacob Conway Capps, 28, and Katy Faith Arthur, 25, both of Muskogee.
Civil suits
Christopher Berry, et al. vs. Linton Gorman, et al., petition for judgment, excess of $10,000.
In re: Kenneth Earl Payne, vehicle title.
Small claims
Melissa Foutch vs. Aaron Cody Standifer, $1,840, Aug. 24.
Ray Welch vs. Dillon Benefield, $1,000, Aug. 24.
Jim Hunt, et al. vs. Sebrina Davis, $495, Aug. 24.
Initial appearance
HOLLOWAY, Matthew Virgil. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Aug. 27.
Dismissals
EDWARDS, Colton. First-degree burglary; conspiracy; shooting with intent to kill; possess firearm during commission of a felony. Lack of jurisdiction.
JONES, Phillip Lemont aka WARREN, Phillip. First-degree burglary; conspiracy; possess firearm during commission of a felony. Lack of jurisdiction.
KEY, Jakeyvious Dune Lee. First-degree burglary; conspiracy. Lack of jurisdiction.
TERRONEZ, Jobe Anthony. First-degree burglary; conspiracy; possess firearm during commission of a felony. Lack of jurisdiction.
WILLIAMS, Jaysea. First-degree burglary; conspiracy. Lack of jurisdiction.
Revocation
FORD, Martha June. Falsely personate another to create liability; possession of controlled dangerous substance (four counts); unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts); conspiracy; transporting loaded firearm in motor vehicle. Held without bond. Hearing Aug. 24.
