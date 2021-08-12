gavel

Wooden gavel

 Nastco

Marriage licenses

Anil Kumar N. Patel, 48, and Primaben Balubhai Patel, 47, both of Muskogee.

Michael Eugene Witham, 47, and Mollie Jean Goosman, 46, both of Muskogee.

Abel Sandoval Perez, 22, and Diana Leticia Camarillo Carmona, 25, both of Muskogee.

Brandon Jarrod Brooks, 41, and Kristy Lynn Morales, 32, both of Muskogee.

Civil suit

Discover Bank vs. Dixie Backes, petition for judgment, $7,686.

Small claims

Dorian Dyer vs. Walter Ridge, et al., replevin, Sept. 1.

Guillermo Hernandez vs. Brittney Johnson, $2,300, Aug. 25.

Initial appearances

CHAPMAN, Rodney Lee. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond same. Disposition docket Sept. 7.

EDWARDS Jr., Monie Joe. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; possession of controlled substance. Bond same. Sounding docket Aug. 26.

SWANSON, George. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond same. Disposition docket Sept. 7.

DUI arrest

ZEPEDA-ALVAREZ, Efrain. Aggravated driving under the influence. City arrest.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you