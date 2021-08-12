Marriage licenses
Anil Kumar N. Patel, 48, and Primaben Balubhai Patel, 47, both of Muskogee.
Michael Eugene Witham, 47, and Mollie Jean Goosman, 46, both of Muskogee.
Abel Sandoval Perez, 22, and Diana Leticia Camarillo Carmona, 25, both of Muskogee.
Brandon Jarrod Brooks, 41, and Kristy Lynn Morales, 32, both of Muskogee.
Civil suit
Discover Bank vs. Dixie Backes, petition for judgment, $7,686.
Small claims
Dorian Dyer vs. Walter Ridge, et al., replevin, Sept. 1.
Guillermo Hernandez vs. Brittney Johnson, $2,300, Aug. 25.
Initial appearances
CHAPMAN, Rodney Lee. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond same. Disposition docket Sept. 7.
EDWARDS Jr., Monie Joe. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; possession of controlled substance. Bond same. Sounding docket Aug. 26.
SWANSON, George. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond same. Disposition docket Sept. 7.
DUI arrest
ZEPEDA-ALVAREZ, Efrain. Aggravated driving under the influence. City arrest.
