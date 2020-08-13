Muskogee County District Court 08.13.20

Small claims

WX Group 88 LLC vs.:

• Ben Roberts, et al., $245, Aug. 31.

• Seth Brant, et al., $1,110, Aug. 31.

Initial appearances

ALDRIDGE, Deanna Joy. Embezzlement. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Sept. 2.

HARPER III, Charles Ralph. Driving under the influence. Bond $2,100. Disposition docket Sept. 1.

Revocations

ESANNASON, Jonathan. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Held without bond. Hearing Aug. 20

HARPER III, Charles Ralph. Endeavoring/conspiracy to deliver/manufacture/possess controlled dangerous substance; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000. Hearing Aug. 20.

Sentencing

SMITH Jr., William James aka SMITH, William James. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Sentenced Aug. 11. Two five-year and one one-year concurrent sentences in prison. Fined $1,000.

Dismissal

BYRD, Jennifer. Domestic abuse - assault and battery. Complaining witness failed to appear.

DUI arrest

HOLLOWAY, Matthew Virgil. Drive under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. County arrest.

