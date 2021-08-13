Marriage licenses
Turner Leon Pryor, 23, and Maegan Elizabeth Nugent, 23, both of Fort Gibson.
Jeremiah Winzel Jarrett, 20, and Ariana Renae Hummingbird, 22, both of Muskogee.
Gregory Reagan Riley, 53, and Christy Leanne Byrd, 48, both of Muskogee.
Anthony Scott Benningfield, 40, and Brandy Jo Veron, 44, both of Gore.
Civil suit
Sooner Emergency Service Inc. vs. Scales Trucking, LLC, et al., petition for judgment, $25,942.
Small claims
C&R Business Solutions LLC vs. William Dewayne Bookout, $9,630, Sept. 17.
Marjorie Holder, et al. vs. Lorenda Seay, $900, Aug. 30.
Kamiron Givens, et al. vs. Rachel Moore, $475, Aug. 30.
Muskogee Housing Authority vs. Chris Kile, forcible entry and detainer, Aug. 30.
Initial appearance
ZEPADA-ALVAREZ, Efrain. Aggravated driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket Aug. 31.
DUI arrest
COTTON, Harold Timothy. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked. City arrest.
