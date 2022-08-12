Marriage licenses
Stephan Arnie Dean Sampson, 30, of Muskogee, and Myisha Renee Waterdown, 22, of Tulsa.
George William Rowell, 69, of Oklahoma City, and Sandra Kay Tully, 68, of Edmond.
Shane David Airey, 42, and Amber Lyn Gerken, 31, both of Checotah.
Cedric Dion Brown, 56, and Tina Dawn Stephens, 45, both of Muskogee.
John Edward Meadows, 54, of Muskogee, and Teresa Carroll Kelly Meadows, 64, of Owasso.
Protective order
Dustin Gene Siedlik Sr., et al. vs Curtis Edward Barnes Jr., Sept. 1.
Civil suits
In re: William Eugene Gee, lost title.
Ford Motor Credit Company, LLC vs. Gloria Tassy, petition for judgment, $14,716.38.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Beverly Smith, petition for judgment, $5,246.64.
21st. Mortgage Corporation vs. Melvin T. Bledsoe, et al., replevin.
Integras Capital Recovery, LLC vs. Billy Cook, petition for judgment, $1,496.87.
Initial appearances
CALVIN, Tonya Sue aka ASHBY, Tonya Sue. Protective order violation. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Aug. 26.
LANE Jr., Jackie. Domestic assault and battery in presence of minor. Bond $7,500. Sounding docket Aug. 26.
LOPEZ, Armando Leon. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; transporting open container of intoxicating beverage; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Bond same. Disposition docket Sept. 13.
NEWBERRY, Joshua Dean. Trafficking in illegal drugs. Bond $15,000. Sounding docket Aug. 26.
SCHESNY, Robert Wayne. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; possession of controlled substance; defective vehicle; driving without a valid driver's license. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Aug. 26.
Dismissal
DAVIS, Drew Derrick. Domestic abuse - prior pattern of physical abuse; domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor. At request of complaining witness.
DUI arrest
SANTIAGO, Jesus Ramone. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; child endangerment; possession of paraphernalia; possession of marijuana. City arrest.
