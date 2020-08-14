Muskogee County District Court 08.14.20

Marriage licenses
Dalton Ray Antu, 26, and Scarlett Grace Stark, 23, both of Mounds.
Seth Ryan Huckabee, 22, and Samantha Gayle Fidler, 22, both of Haskell.
Enoch Dee Gattenby, 45, and Randell Lee Hewin, 34, both of Muskogee.
Alvis Jean Strocen, 26, and Navanah Lynn Yates, 23, both of Muskogee.
Raymond Brent Mann, 41, and Renee Anne Shirley, 42, both of Muskogee.
Small claims
MAP Re. LLC, an Oklahoma limited liability company, vs. Tony Blevins, $850, Aug. 31.
Muskogee Federal Credit Union vs.:
• Kristy Gale Woodard, $5,112, Sept. 20.
• Makenzie Danielle Shinn, $4,290, Sept. 20.
Bell Finance vs:
• Ricky Buchanan, $735, Sept. 20.
• Felicia Smith, $514, Sept. 20.
• Tyler Meadors, $382, Sept. 20.
• Tara Cypert, $688, Sept 20.
Diamond Finance vs.:
Rick Buchanan, $499, Sept. 20.
Initial appearances
ANDERSON, Jayson Ray aka ANDERSEN, Jayson, aka ANDERSON, Jaysen, aka ANDERSON, Jason. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction (three counts); grand larceny; possession of controlled dangerous substance (two counts); unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts); knowingly concealing stolen property. Bond $10,000. Preliminary hearing Aug. 20.
BUCHANAN, Deandre Ramone. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possess firearm during commission of a felony; eluding/attempting to elude police officer; running a roadblock; operating a vehicle w/defective equipment or unsafe conditions; driving left of center; intersection violation — stop or yield. Bond $100,000. Preliminary hearing Aug. 26.
NEWTON Jr., Delbert Odell aka NEWTON, Deontee. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; distribute CDS within 2,000 feet of school; tampering w/security camera or system; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond same. Preliminary hearing Aug. 20.
PARSONS, Ty. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; grand larceny. Bond same. Preliminary hearing Aug. 20.
SMITH, Logan James. Domestic assault with a dangerous weapon; domestic abuse - assault and battery. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Sept. 1.
STEWARD, Bryan Christopher. Eluding/attempting to elude police officer; obstructing officer. Bond same. Sounding docket Sept. 1.
Revocations
BUCHANAN, Deandre Ramone. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possession of contraband (weapons/explosives/drugs/intoxicating beverage/low-point beer/money) by an inmate. Bond $10,000. Hearing Aug. 26.
NEWTON Jr., Delbert Odell aka NEWTON, Deontee. Falsely personate another to create liability (two counts); second-degree burglary, contributing to the delinquency of a minor; grand larceny; public intoxication; robbery by force or fear. Bond $2,500. Hearing Aug. 20.
PARSONS, Ty. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle; obtaining cash of bogus check/false pretenses. Bond $1,000. Hearing Aug. 20.
DUI arrests
JIMENEZ, Heliver. Driving under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
MOWARIN, Jormeh Augustus. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. County arrest.
RIVAS-MAYORGA, Carlos. Driving under the influence of alcohol; resisting executive officer; possession of paraphernalia; possession of controlled substance; reckless driving; failure to yield to emergency vehicle. City arrest.
SETH, Mason Gregory. Driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to stop at red light. Muskogee campus police arrest.
