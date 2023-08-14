Initial appearances
COX, Beainco Lamor Mondale. Knowingly possessing stolen property; driving with license suspended. Bonded $2,500. Sounding docket Aug. 25.
POSLEY, Herbert Earl. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $30,000. Sounding docket Aug. 25.
VAIL, Desony Dawn. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond same. Disposition docket Aug. 31.
Dismissals
ANDERSON, Tommy Leroy. Assault and battery with a deadly weapon; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Victim uncooperative.
BOSWELL, Waylin Mitchell. Aggravated driving under the influence. Lack of jurisdiction.
MENDEZ, Ricardo Castillo. Knowingly concealing stolen property. Failure of prosecuting witness to participate.
MILLS II, Randy Lee. Use of vehicle in discharge of weapon; felony discharge firearm into dwelling; conspiracy. Victim uncooperative.
Sentencings
CHASTAINE, Angela. Bail jumping. One year in prison. Fined $150.
URIBE, Alex Anthony Moses M. Child neglect. Five years suspended sentence. Fined $250.
DUI arrests
MYERS, Justin Tyler. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; eluding police officer; transporting container — beer. City arrest.
THOMPSON, Brandon Edward. Driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to carry security verification; reckless driving. OHP arrest.
WRIGHT, Nathaniel Christopher. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. OHP arrest.
