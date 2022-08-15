Protective orders
Victoria Fernanda Velasquez, et al. vs. Roberto Antonio Funez Guzman, Sept. 6.
Tiffany Michelle Johnson vs. Lori Miller, Sept. 1.
Levi Keefe Spencer vs. Brad Owens, Sept. 1.
Civil suits
State of Oklahoma, ex rel., et al. vs. Monica and Chadon Johnson, order to appear at hearing on assets.
Guild Mortgage Company, LLC, et al. vs. Zachary Gebhart, et al., foreclosure.
In re: J.B. Herriman, et al., lost title.
Small claims
WB3 Rentals, LLC vs. Jeremy Thompson, $825, Aug. 29.
Initial appearances
PAYTON, Gary Lee. Third-degree burglary; petit larceny. Bond same. Sounding docket Sept. 29.
RHEA, Michael Wayne. Failure to comply with sex offender registration. Bond $5,000. Preliminary hearing Aug. 22.
SANTIAGO, Jesus Ramone. Child endangerment while driving under the influence; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond same. Hearing Aug. 29.
SMITH, Amber Lynn. Unauthorized use of vehicle (two counts). Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Aug. 29.
TILLMAN, Zackary Taylor. Second-degree burglary; knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property. Bond $1,000. Sounding docket Sept. 30.
Dismissal
TAWKOTY, Kenneth Lee. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Lack of jurisdiction.
Revocations
DAVIS, Eldrick Terrell. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance; reckless driving; driving without a valid driver’s license. Bond $1,000. Hearing Aug. 29.
RHEA, Michael Wayne. First-degree attempted rape. Bond $5,000. Hearing Aug. 22.
Sentencing
DELLINGER, Jeffrey Wayne. Second-degree murder; driving under the influence with breath alcohol content of .08 or more - great bodily injury; causing accident without valid driver’s license - death; causing accident without valid driver’s license - great bodily injury. Two 30-year concurrent sentences in prison and two 10-year consecutive suspended sentences.
DUI arrests
CARLTON, Colton Allan. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; possession of controlled dangerous substance; possession of marijuana; possession of paraphernalia; possession of contraband by inmate; operating a motor vehicle without valid driver's license; failure to stay in lane; operating a motor vehicle in unsafe condition. County arrest.
JOHNSON, Benjamin Lee. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; failure to yield to emergency vehicle; failure to carry security verification; failure to stay in lane. County arrest.
ROMERO, Luis. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. Creek Lighthorse arrest.
SOURIE, Jerrell. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; possession of marijuana; speeding; no tag — expired; no security verification. City arrest.
VARGAS, Rachel. Aggravated driving under the influence. City arrest.
