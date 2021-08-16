Small claims
Wayne Wilburn vs. Stephen Kelly, $$4,260, Sept. 24.
Initial appearances
ADCOCK, Eric Robin Damien aka HALL, Eric Robin. First-degree murder - deliberate intent. Held without bond. Sounding docket Aug. 30.
COTTON, Harold Timothy. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; driving with license revoked. Bond same. Disposition docket Sept. 7.
JOHNSON, Antwjuan Marcellus. Aggravated assault and battery. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket Aug. 30.
Dismissals
BENNETT, Gregory Michael aka BENNETT, Gregory Michael Joseph. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Best interest of justice.
DORR, Natashia Marrie aka BOREN, Natoshia Marrie aka PARRIS, Natoshia Marrie. Larceny from the house. Best interest of justice.
McQUEEN, Kelly Thomas. Running a roadblock; driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Lack of jurisdiction.
RICHARDSON, Kerry Cohee. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; carrying weapon with unlawful intent; public intoxication. Best interest of justice.
DUI arrests
ALLEN, Russell John. Drive under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
LISTON, Torie Rhea. Driving while impaired. City arrest.
SANDS, Nathan Allan. Drive under the influence of alcohol. Fort Gibson arrest.
STEVENSON, Elizabeth Kay. Drive under the influence of alcohol; transporting open container of beer. Fort Gibson arrest.
WARREN, Tyler Lyn. Drive under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
Sentencing
SEAY, Brian Lee. Kidnapping; domestic assault and battery; preventing emergency telephone call. Sentenced July 9. One 10-year and two one-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $1,500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.