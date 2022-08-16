Marriage license
Braden Ryan Burris, 18, of Fort Gibson, and Gracie Amelia Adeline Dunn, 19, of Muskogee.
Protective orders
Maria Garcia, et al. vs. Karla Jazmin Pavon, Sept. 7.
Bailey Makae Smith, et al. vs. Alexander Wayne Felts, Sept 6.
Civil suits
Bill Hellen aka William Hellen Jr. vs. Cecil Baugh, et al., quiet title.
Roger Barnes vs. Oklahoma Department of Transportation, et al., petition for judgment, excess of $75,000.
Charles Erwin vs. State of Oklahoma, expungement of record.
In re: Juan Miguel Andaverde Jr., lost title.
In re: Tina L. Thomas, lost title.
Small claims
Ardmore Finance vs.:
• Tashi High, $1,359, Sept. 16.
• Cody Jackson, $693, Sept. 16.
• Brittany Rowton, $846, Sept. 16.
• Kimberly Baucon, $480, Sept. 16.
• Amy Robbins, $448, Sept. 16.
Cheryl Harlin-Jones vs. Josh Eckard, $2,389.23, Sept. 19.
Initial appearances
HOOVER, Tiffany Lynn. Feloniously pointing firearm. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket Aug. 30.
HOPKINS, Keenon Lee. First-degree burglary; assault with a deadly weapon; domestic abuse - assault and battery; malicious injury to property - under $1,000. Held without bond. Sounding docket Aug. 30.
OSHIELDS, Tyra Denise. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; assault and battery. Bond $25,000. Sounding Aug. 30.
SCOGGINS, Brent Jesse aka SCROGGINS, Brent. Assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket Aug. 30.
Dismissal
GOAD, Leisha Marie. Trafficking in illegal drugs; possess firearm during commission of felony; possession of restricted bullet; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Lack of jurisdiction.
DUI arrest
BUCHANAN, Walter Dewayne. Driving under the influence of any schedule I chemical or controlled substance. City arrest.
