Initial appearances
BRANSCUM, Robert Allen. Trafficking in illegal drugs (methamphetamine); unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond same. Sounding docket Aug. 28.
EMBERSON, Bobby Joe. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket Sept. 14.
MYERS, Justin Tyler. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; eluding. Bond $1,500. Disposition docket Aug. 31.
PATTERSON, Cory Wayne aka PATTERSON, Corey Wayne. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; displaying Oklahoma driver's license after license cancelled/suspended/revoked; failure to carry insurance/security verification form; transporting open container of alcoholic beverage; unsafe lane use. Bond same. Disposition docket Aug. 21.
TRAMMELL, Matthew Adrian. Actual physical control of vehicle under the influence. Bond $2,000. Preliminary hearing Aug. 21.
Acceleration
TRAMMELL, Matthew Adrian. Driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Own recognizance. Hearing Aug. 21.
Revocations
PATTERSON, Cory Wayne aka PATTERSON, Corey Wayne. Stalking in violation of court order (two counts); stalking (two counts). Bond same. Hearing Aug. 21.
Sentencings
BURCHETTE, Bradley Christopher. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle; endangering others while eluding, attempting to elude police officer. Two 16-year concurrent sentences with eight years suspended. Fined $500.
HASBANY, Paul Michael. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. 10 years suspended. Fined $500.
JONES, Larry E. Falsely personate another to create liability; possession of controlled dangerous substance (two counts); unlawful possession of paraphernalia; driving with license suspoended. One 10-year and three one-year concurrent sentences with all except first four years suspended. Fined $500.
SIMPSON, Shabrone Tyrone. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Seven years suspended. Fined $500.
DUI arrests
ARCHER, Carl Lee. Operate (driving under the influence or actual physical control) vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
COX, Zac Alexander. Driving under the influence of alcohol; possession of medical marijuana without a license; driving with license cancelled, suspended or revoked. Creek Lighthorse arrest.
LOWE, Neko Ramone. Driving under the influence of alcohol; speeding. OHP arrest.
MONGOLD, Amber Marie. Driving under the influence of alcohol. OHP arrest.
TRIMBLE, Christopher Lee. Driving under the influence of alcohol. OHP arrest.
GRAVES, Jason Paul. Driving under the influence. OHP arrest.
SMYTHE, Brian Lee. Driving under the influence of alcohol; personal injury accident while driving under the influence, fisrt offense; child endangerment. City arrest.
