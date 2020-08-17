Muskogee County District Court 08.17.20

Marriage license

Brandon Tyler Nicholson, 23, and Emilie Gayle Jackson, 28, both of Muskogee.

Small claims

Jackie Pevehouse vs. Hollie Trull, et al., $375, Aug. 31.

Laura Hernandez vs. Johnie Sue Clopton, $900, Aug. 31.

Jim Hunt, et al. vs. Johnathan Hastings, et al., $595, Aug. 31.

Initial appearances

GILES, Justen Dieter. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; kidnapping; child abuse; child neglect; domestic assault and battery in the presence of minor; resisting an officer; disrupt/revent/interrupt/ emergency telephone call. Held without bond. Sounding docket Aug. 31.

MENDEZ, Heliver. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond $1,500. Disposition docket Sept. 1.

MULLEY, Mickey Ray. Domestic abuse - assault and battery. Bond same. Preliminary hearing Aug. 24.

RIVAS-MAYORCA, Carlos Eduardo aka RIVAS, Carlos Eduardo. Aggravated driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer; failure to yield for emergency vehicle; reckless driving. Bond $3,000. Sounding docket Sept. 1.

Dismissals

HERX, Cory Michael. Assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. No complaining witness.

MARTIN, Dorian Laroy. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; shooting with intent to kill (two counts); possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Lack of jurisdiction.

Revocation

MULLEY, Mickey Ray. Domestic abuse - assault and battery, second and subsequent offense. Bond $1,500. Hearing Aug. 24.

DUI arrests

ANDERSON, Ryan Scott. Drive under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; possession of controlled substance. City arrest.

BOYD, Patrick Alan. Drive under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; personal injury accident while DUI, first offense. City arrest.

PATTERSON Jr., James Walter. Larceny of merchandise from retailer; leaving scene of accident involving damage; assault and battery with dangerous weapon. Driving under the influence of alcohol; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked; petit larceny. City arrest.

