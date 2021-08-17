Gavel

Wooden gavel

 Nastco

Protective orders

Amy Dawn Swimmter/Stewart vs.:

• Charles Wesley Stewart, Sept. 15.

• Charles and Glenda Stewart, Sept. 15.

Jennifer Maureen Kindred vs. Terry Lee Kindred, Aug. 31.

Civil suits

Onemain Financial Group vs. Ginger L. Cato, petition for judgment, $6,712.99.

Amber Marlene Smith vs. State of Oklahoma, et al., petition for expungement.

In re: Jamie Lee, lost title.

In re: Jonathan Hale, lost title.

In re: David Crockett, lost title.

Rodney Jones, et al. vs. Justin Green, et al., petition for judgment, excess of $10,000.

Capital One Bank (USA) vs. Luis A. Ledezma, petition for judgment, $1,998.51.

In re: Stephanie Breedlove, et al., petition for change of name of minor.

In re: Heather Marie Mitchell, petition for change of name.

Small claims

Gravel Grinding Excavation LLC vs. CM Trucking LLC, $5,721.19, Sept. 17.

Atlas Property Management dba Country Club Apartments vs.:

• Latisha Osborn, $1,393, Sept. 15.

• Jmari Davis, et al., $1,148, Sept. 15.

J. Mason Cribbs vs. Tyler Eckel, et al., $3,000, Sept. 17.

Initial appearances

ADERINOYE, Eileen Ruth. Possession of contraband (drugs) by an inmate; second-degree burglary; possession of burglary tools. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Aug. 31.

DEFFEBAUGH, Stephen Ramone. Second-degree burglary; possession of burglary tools. Released on own recognizance. Sounding docket Aug. 31.

HOPKINS, Reameatez Devon Hopkins. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic assault and battery against a pregnant woman. Bond $7,500. Sounding docket Aug. 31.

JAMES, Levi Dacotah. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; driving with license suspended; failure to pay taxes due state; failure to carry insurance/security verification form. Bond same. Sounding docket Aug. 31.

KINDRED, Terry Lee. Assault and battery with a deadly weapon; threaten to perform act of violence. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Aug. 31.

NODINE, James Timothy. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; leaving scene of an accident causing damage; driving without a valid driver license; failure to carry security verification form. Bond $7,500. Sounding docket Aug. 31.

RUMSEY, Courtney Arlene. Driving while impaired. Bond $500. Disposition docket Sept. 7.

SMITH, Joe Dean. Child neglect; trafficking in illegal drugs; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor.

VANVELOR II, Mark Anthony. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor. Bond same. Sounding docket Aug. 31.

Dismissals

EDWARDS, Kimberly Larae. Larceny of merchandise from a retailer. Lack of jurisdiction.

JACKSON, Delisa Victoria aka SMITH, Delisa V. Unauthorized use of a vehicle. Victim/witness uncooperative.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you