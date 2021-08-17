Protective orders
Amy Dawn Swimmter/Stewart vs.:
• Charles Wesley Stewart, Sept. 15.
• Charles and Glenda Stewart, Sept. 15.
Jennifer Maureen Kindred vs. Terry Lee Kindred, Aug. 31.
Civil suits
Onemain Financial Group vs. Ginger L. Cato, petition for judgment, $6,712.99.
Amber Marlene Smith vs. State of Oklahoma, et al., petition for expungement.
In re: Jamie Lee, lost title.
In re: Jonathan Hale, lost title.
In re: David Crockett, lost title.
Rodney Jones, et al. vs. Justin Green, et al., petition for judgment, excess of $10,000.
Capital One Bank (USA) vs. Luis A. Ledezma, petition for judgment, $1,998.51.
In re: Stephanie Breedlove, et al., petition for change of name of minor.
In re: Heather Marie Mitchell, petition for change of name.
Small claims
Gravel Grinding Excavation LLC vs. CM Trucking LLC, $5,721.19, Sept. 17.
Atlas Property Management dba Country Club Apartments vs.:
• Latisha Osborn, $1,393, Sept. 15.
• Jmari Davis, et al., $1,148, Sept. 15.
J. Mason Cribbs vs. Tyler Eckel, et al., $3,000, Sept. 17.
Initial appearances
ADERINOYE, Eileen Ruth. Possession of contraband (drugs) by an inmate; second-degree burglary; possession of burglary tools. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Aug. 31.
DEFFEBAUGH, Stephen Ramone. Second-degree burglary; possession of burglary tools. Released on own recognizance. Sounding docket Aug. 31.
HOPKINS, Reameatez Devon Hopkins. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic assault and battery against a pregnant woman. Bond $7,500. Sounding docket Aug. 31.
JAMES, Levi Dacotah. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; driving with license suspended; failure to pay taxes due state; failure to carry insurance/security verification form. Bond same. Sounding docket Aug. 31.
KINDRED, Terry Lee. Assault and battery with a deadly weapon; threaten to perform act of violence. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Aug. 31.
NODINE, James Timothy. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; leaving scene of an accident causing damage; driving without a valid driver license; failure to carry security verification form. Bond $7,500. Sounding docket Aug. 31.
RUMSEY, Courtney Arlene. Driving while impaired. Bond $500. Disposition docket Sept. 7.
SMITH, Joe Dean. Child neglect; trafficking in illegal drugs; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor.
VANVELOR II, Mark Anthony. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor. Bond same. Sounding docket Aug. 31.
Dismissals
EDWARDS, Kimberly Larae. Larceny of merchandise from a retailer. Lack of jurisdiction.
JACKSON, Delisa Victoria aka SMITH, Delisa V. Unauthorized use of a vehicle. Victim/witness uncooperative.
