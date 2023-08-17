Initial appearances
ARCHER Jr., Carl Lee. Aggravated driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond $3,000. Preliminary hearing Aug. 29.
BINGHAM, Marlon Jay aka CASPER. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute. Held without bond. Sounding docket Aug. 30.
SUTTON, Kyler Cole. Domestic assault and battery against a pregnant woman; domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; kidnapping. Bond $75,000. Sounding docket Aug. 30.
URBINA, Sonya Lynn. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Aug. 30.
WALKER, Otis Dakota. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Aug. 30.
Dismissal
FRAZIER Jr., LONNIE Deal. Assault with a dangerous weapon. Lack of jurisdiction.
DUI arrests
BROWN, Danielle Nicole. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; failure to have interlock device in vehicle. City arrest.
JONES, Javion. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; failure to stop at stop sign. City arrest.
Commented
