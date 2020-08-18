Muskogee County District Court 08.18.20

Initial appearances
ANDERSON, Ryan Scott. Actual physical control of vehicle under the influence, second and subsequent offense; possession of controlled dangerous substance (two counts). Bond $7,500. Preliminary hearing Dec. 16.
PATTERSON, James Walter. Assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; leaving scene of accident involving damage; larceny of merchandise from retailer. Bond $5,000. Preliminary hearing Aug. 24.
PERRYMAN, Adam Swain. Assault and/or battery on emergency medical technician. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Sept. 1.
THRALL, Mark Allen. Larcency of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Sept. 1.
Revocation
PATTERSON, James Walter. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; larceny of merchandise from retailer; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; feloniously pointing firearm; unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000. Hearing Aug. 24.
DUI arrest
DEITRICK, Summer Lynn. Driving under the influence. OHP arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.