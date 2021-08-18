Marriage licenses
Jon Henry Goodfellow, 21, and Kaitlin Anette Lolmaugh, 21, both of Muskogee.
Bryan Jacob Hulbert, 21, and Elizabth Lynn Engman, 19, both of Muskogee.
Janine Michelle Ross, 49, and Stephanie Marie Anderson, 42, both of Muskogee.
Protective order
Skyler Breanna Barassa vs. Mark Anthony VanVelzor II, Sept. 15.
Civil suits
Harbor Insurance Company vs. Michelle L. Smith, petition for judgment, $4,575.67.
Progressive Car Finance LLC vs. Kirk Nurnberger, petition for judgment, $6,214.50.
In re: Sarah Locke, lost title.
In re: William Herhold, lost title.
In re: Jacob B. Novak, lost title.
In re: Michael Jordan, lost title.
In re: Hannah Metzger, lost title.
In re: Wyatt D. Hernandez, et al., lost title.
In re: IQ Auto Credit, lost title.
In re: Otoniel Lopez, lost title.
Small Claims
Atlas Property Management dba Shady Hollow Apartments vs. Debra Napier, et al., $753, Aug. 30.
Initial appearances
HIGGINS, Robert. Sexual abuse of a child under 12. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Sept. 1.
MITCHELL, Vinard Lee. Domestic assault and battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Sept. 1.
PLUMMER, Kellie Danielle aka BROWN, Kellie Danielle. Possession of stolen vehicle; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Sept. 1.
RANEY, Duster Homer Lee. Second-degree burglary. Bond same. Preliminary hearing Aug. 27.
Dismissal
PEAL, Aneshia Valencia. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; assault and battery. Complaining witness failed to appear.
Revocations
RANEY, Duster Homer Lee. Forcible oral sodomy; lewd molestation (two counts); lewd or indecent proposals to child under 16; solicit minor for indecent exposure/obscene material. Bond same. Hearing Aug. 27.
NEAL, Taylor R. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; first-degree burglary. Bond $1,000. Hearing Aug. 27.
