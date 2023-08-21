Initial appearances
BISHOP, Adrian Desjuan. Battery/assault and battery on correctional officer. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Sept. 1.
BROWN, Danielle Nicole. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Sounding docket Sept. 1.
CLARK, George Jasen. Possession of stolen vehicle. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Sept. 1.
DERRICK Jr., Frederick Lawrence aka DERRICK, Fredrick. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (two counts); domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic abuse — assault and battery. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket Aug. 31.
HASBANY, Paul Michael. First-degree burglary; Indecent exposure. Bond $50,000. Preliminary hearing Aug. 28.
MONIGOLD, Amber Marie. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond $1,000. Disposition docket Aug. 29.
SMYTHE, Bryan Lee. Child endangerment by driving under the influence; person involved in personal injury accident while driving under the influence of alcohol or intoxication liquor. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Aug. 31.
THOMPSON, Brandon Edward. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs (marijuana). Bond same. Disposition docket Sept. 7.
WALKER, Otis Dakota. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; obstructing officer. Bond $15,000. Sounding docket Aug. 31.
WALKER, Raheem Travon. Larceny from the house. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Sept. 1.
WILFORD, Robert Duwayne aka MILLER, Robert Dwan aka BC, Wilford aka BONECRUSHER, Wilford aka GILLA, Wilford aka WILFORD, Robert Dwane aka WILFORD, Robert Dwayne aka WILFORD, Robert Dwaine. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Medical recognizance. Sounding docket Sept. 1.
WRIGHT, Nathaniel. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond $2,000. Disposition docket Aug. 31.
Revocation
HASBANY, Paul Michael. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond $10,000. Hearing Aug. 28.
MONIGOLD, Amber Marie. Endeavoring to manufacture controlled dangerous substance/possess material with intent to manufacture; child endangerment — permitting abuse. Bond $1,000. Hearing Aug. 29.
DUI arrests
ASHING, Trevor Shane. Driving under the influence. Contributing to delinquency of minors. City arrest.
LARANGIERA, Timothy John. Driving under the influence of alcohol. OHP arrest.
SHIPLEY, Brian Driving under the influence. OHP arrest.
