Muskogee County District Court 08.19.20

Marriage licenses
Edwin Glenn Adkins, 60, and Sandra Elizabeth Adkins, 58, both of Muskogee.
Robert Nels Pigeon, 27, and Billie Jo Farris, 31, both of Fort Gibson.
James Lesley Hurt Jr., 64, and Joanna Renee Porch, 56, both of Tahlequah.
James Lee Arnold, 44, and Jada Lea Baker-Nicklay, 50, both of Muskogee.
Civil suits
Crown Asset Management vs.:
• David Cantrell, petition for judgment, $3,909.94.
• Delsie Lewis, petition for judgment, $1,307.86.
• Delsie Lewis, petition for judgment, $1,384.83.
• Shakira L. Barnes, petition for judgment, $1,417.60.
Damon Shawn Wheat vs. State of Oklahoma, petition for expungement.
Nicholas E. Robinson vs. State of Oklahoma, petition for expungement.
Small claims
Kamiron Givens, et al. vs.:
• Amber Gillean, et al., $1,450, Aug. 31.
• Brittney Gray, et al., $2,025, Aug. 31.
• Brian Brownlee, $1,950, Aug. 31.
Atlas Property Management vs.:
• Toni Rowland, $528, Aug. 31.
• Aaron D. Rock, $663, Aug. 31.
Taylor Christy vs. Kevin Miller, $8,300, Sept. 18.
Dismissals
BELL-DOUGLAS, Shelby Marrott aka BELL, Shelby Merrott. Possess counterfeit coin with intent to circulate; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; driving under the influence of drugs; unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Best interest of justice.
WELCH, Larry Leon. Failure to register as a sex offender. Defendant is deceased.
DUI arrest
BELL, Freddy. Drive under the influence of alcohol. Fort Gibson arrest.
Commented
