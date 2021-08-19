Small claims
Firstar Bank vs.:
• Kim Burch, $806.44, Sept. 22.
• Bailee Page, 440.27, Aug. 22.
• Lacee McCain, $343.80, Sept. 22.
• Ryan Ortiz, $306.43, Sept. 22.
• James Chumney, $1,124.57, Sept. 22.
Bell Finance vs.:
• Joey Elsey, $890, Sept. 17.
• Geary Benge, $229.50, Sept. 17.
• Sharon Lawson, $869, Sept. 17.
• Tyler Dillon, $539, Sept. 17.
• Jeremy Lawson, $669.08, Sept. 17.
Initial appearances
FOSTER, Nikolas Dvonte. Child abuse. Held without bond. Sounding docket Sept. 2.
LISTON, Torie Rhea. Driving while impaired. Bond same. Disposition docket Sept. 21.
RUSSELL, John Allen. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence. Bond same. Disposition docket Sept. 21.
WHITTLE, Chester Wayne. Domestic abuse - assault and battery; malicious injury to property - over $1,000. Bond same. Preliminary hearing Sept. 5.
Revocation
WHITTLE, Chester Wayne. Child abuse; second-degree burglary; disrupt/prevent/interrupt emergency telephone call. Bond $1,000. Hearing Sept. 5.
DUI arrests
GARZA, Victoria. Child endangerment; drive under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
GRASS, Markell Juanye. Drive under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; receive, possess or conceal stolen property; possession of controlled substance; carry or possess firearm by convicted felon; possession of paraphernalia; leaving scene of accident involving damage; possession of controlled substance. City arrest.
NEAL, Taylor Ray. First-degree burglary; endangering others while eluding police officer; drive under the influence of alcohol. County arrest.
