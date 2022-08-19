Muskogee County District Court 08.19.22

Marriage licenses
William Thomas Rust, 55, and Bonya Sue Emerson, 54, both of Warner.
Brittian Edward Sinex, 38, and Yolanda Robinson, 44, both of Muskogee.
Daniel Hawk Smith, 23, and Jennie Nichole Barrett, 24, both of Porum.
Protective orders
Hayden Matthew Pearce, et al. vs. Amy Danielle Perry-Richy, Sept. 8.
Dylan Garrett Durossette, et al. vs. Dawn Head, Sept. 8.
Initial appearances
RIVAS-MAYORCA, Carlos Eduardo aka RIVAS, Carlos Eduardo. Second-degree arson; third-degree arson; third-degree burglary; malicious injury to property — over $1,000; resisting an officer. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket Sept. 2.
SAM, Bobby Joe. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket Sept. 13.
TYSON, Shari Monique aka TYSON, Sherri Monique. Battery/assault and battery on police officer (three counts). Bond $25,000. Sounding docket Sept. 2.
Revocation
CARTER Jr., Benrick Rickey aka CARTER, Bendrick. Possession of controlled dangerous substance (three counts); unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (four counts). Bond $7,500. Hearing Aug. 29.
DUI arrests
CLARK, Deandre Dewayne. Driving under the influence of any intoxicating substance; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked; failure to yield to emergency vehicle; driving under suspension. City arrest.
LOUNMALA, Alyssa. Driving under the influence of any intoxicating substance; malicious injury or destruction of property. City arrest.
WADE, Taylor Morgan. Driving under the influence; failure to stay in lane. Fort Gibson arrest.
